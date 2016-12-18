Battling Town end with nine men

Nine-man Dronfield Town suffered a narrow 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Selby Town in Northern Counties East League Division One .

Selby, a few places higher in the table, put Dronfield under pressure from the kick-off and won a penalty in the fifth minute when keeper Joe Taylor brought down a player and was booked.

Liam Flanagan scored from the spot for Selby.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 19th minute when they were awarded a free kick just outside the box.

Jason Crisp struck a terrific shot direct from the set-piece and found the top right corner, leaving keeper Joe Taylor rooted to the spot.

The visitors held on to their deserved advantage up to half-time as Dronfield tried to keep themselves in contention.

A debut goal from Jack Lambert early in the second half gave them hope of a comeback.

He netted in the 52nd minute with a shot from a tight angle.

Joe Butler equalised for Dronfield in the 69th minute, ghosting in at the back post from a corner to finish well and make it 2-2.

However, the home comeback was short lived.

They failed to clear a ball in the penalty area and Flanagan notched his second for the visitors.

Dronfield tried to fight back again, but their task was made hard towards the end as they lost two players.

First Matthew Darlow was shown a straight red card for a challenge.

Then, having made all their substitutions, Dronfield were dealt a second blow when keeper Taylor had to go off injured and was replaced in goal by left back Joe Butler.