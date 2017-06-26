Barlborough Juniors are named grassroots club of the year

One of the most prestigious awards in grassroots football in Derbyshire has been won by proud Barlborough Juniors.

For they have been named FA Charter Standard Club Of The Year in recognition of the work they do for young players, aged from six to 15.

Chairman Ben Perry said: “This is great news for all our volunteers, coaches and teams, who work really hard in their spare time to make the club a success.

“Our philosophy is what you’d call true grassroots. It’s about introducing youngsters to football, encouraging them to have a go, be part of a team, learn new skills and make new friends.”

The accolade is part of the annual Derbyshire County FA Community Awards, supported by McDonald’s. Barlborough, who were formed 12 years ago, were chosen by a judging panel.

The club runs 15 teams and has ambitions to grow to 20 next season. About 30 volunteers, including 18 coaches, run the teams as well as a development squad for under-sixes.

Earlier this month, Barlborough staged its annual tournament, which attracted 82 teams and comprised 437 games played over two days. It is currently offering free ‘Football In The Community’ training sessions for children at Barlborough Country Park on Wednesday evenings.