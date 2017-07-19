Attacking pair sign up as Buxton squad nears completion

Martin McIntosh has continued to strengthen his Buxton FC squad this week with the addition of Tyler Williams and Anthony Wilson.

Both winger Williams and striker Wilson have committed themselves to the Bucks for the 2017/18 Evo-Stik League Northern Premier Division season.

Ex-Frickley man, Williams, signed on before Tuesday night’s pre-season fixture between Athletic and Buxton, which ended in a 4-1 loss for McIntosh’s men.

“It was a very physical match and a realistic one as well,” he said. “It was completely different to the games we’ve played before. Having a player sent off after 10 minutes didn’t help at all but overall I was happy with the workout.

“I’ve made it no secret that the keeper probably cost us three goals after Jan (Budtz) went off, so that didn’t reflect well in the result. We’ve had another seven or eight players get another 90 minutes which is the most important thing.”

Wilson, formerly of Alfreton and Barrow, made a scoring start to his time at the club with a goal against Crewe Alexandra on July 11th. But was sent off on 10 minutes against Frickley Athletic which meant the Bucks played 80 minutes of the match with 10 men. Liam Hardy was on target for McIntosh’s men.

“It’s something he needed to learn and I’m glad it’s happened in pre-season and not in the first game of the season. Some players have to control themselves a little better and if they don’t it costs them and the team,” said McIntosh.

His arrival will give Buxton boss McIntosh plenty of food for thought with goal machine Hardy and ex-Alfreton man Sam Smith also in the ranks.

“We’re not far off now (from completing the squad),” added McIntosh. “We probably need one or two more. We’re still looking at a few trialists and a few players who haven’t signed up yet so we hope to get it all finalised in the next week to 10 days or so.”

Buxton host Glossop North End on Saturday (3pm) for the High Peak Cup.

And found out their first opponents of the league campaign following the release of the fixtures. They welcome Lancaster City to Silverlands on August 12th.