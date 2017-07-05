Alfreton to begin season at home to promoted Blyth

Alfreton Town will begin the new Vanarama National League North season with a home clash against newly-promoted Blyth Spartans on August 5.

Alun Armstrong’s men convincingly won the Evo-Stik Premier Division title last season and will be new Reds boss John McDermott’s first competitive opponents since he took over.

A trip to Boston United will follow three days later, before Darlington (away) and North Ferriby (home) complete a tough opening quartet of games.

Other dates of note include the visit of relegated York City on November 11 and a festive double-header against Stockport County who will be Alfreton’s hosts on Boxing Day before making the return trip on New Year’s Day.

Alfreton will end the campaign at Chorley on April 28.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

Sat Aug 5 Blyth Spartans H

Tue Aug 8 Boston Utd A

Sat Aug 12 Darlington A

Tue Aug 15 North Ferriby U H

Sat Aug 19 Southport H

Sat Aug 26 Kidderminster Harriers A

Mon Aug 28 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Sep 2 Nuneaton Town A

Tue Sep 5 Leamington A

Sat Sep 9 Gainsborough Trinity H

Tue Sep 12 Brackley Town H

Sat Sep 16 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 23 Spennymoor Town A

Sat Sep 30 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 7 Chorley H

Sat Oct 14 FC United of Manchester A (Emirates FA Cup 4Q)

Sat Oct 21 Tamworth A

Sat Oct 28 Harrogate Town H

Sat Nov 4 Salford City A (Emirates FA Cup 1)

Sat Nov 11 York City H

Sat Nov 18 AFC Telford Utd A

Sat Nov 25 Buildbase FA Trophy Q3

Sat Dec 2 Bradford PA H (Emirates FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 9 Blyth Spartans A

Sat Dec 16 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 23 Boston United H

Tue Dec 26 Stockport County A

Mon Jan 1 Stockport County H

Sat Jan 6 North Ferriby Utd A (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Sat Jan 13 Darlington H Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 20 Leamington H

Sat Jan 27 Gainsborough Trinity A (Emirates FA Cup 4)

Sat Feb 3 Harrogate Town A (Buildbase FA Trophy 3)

Sat Feb 10 Tamworth H

Sat Feb 17 Salford City H (Emirates FA Cup 5)

Sat Feb 24 York City A (Buildbase FA Trophy 4)

Sat Mar 3 AFC Telford Utd H

Sat Mar 10 Bradford PA A

Sat Mar 17 Kidderminster Harriers H (Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 1)

Sat Mar 24 Southport A (Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final 2)

Sat Mar 31 Nuneaton Town H

Mon Apr 2 Curzon Ashton A

Sat Apr 7 Spennymoor Town H

Sat Apr 14 Brackley Town A

Sat Apr 21 FC United of Manchester H (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 28 Chorley A

Wed May 2 Play-Off Qualifying Round

Sun May 6 Play-Off Semi-Final

Sat May 12 Play-Off Final

Sun May 20 Buildbase FA Trophy Final