Alfreton plan tributes on Remembrance Day

Alfreton Town have confirmed details for Remembrance Day this Saturday in the fixture against York City.

The mayor of Amber Valley, David Wilson and the mayor of Alfreton John Walker will both be in attendance.

Wreaths will be laid by the British Legion, Alfreton Town and York City. The club are also expecting pole bearers from the British Legion to attend.

There will also be a minute’s silence before the game to pay respects to those who have fought in battles around the world.

The club has also confirmed that members of the Armed Forces and Veterans will be admitted free of charge to the Impact Arena for the game.