Alfreton land winger Marshall

Exciting Boston United winger Marcus Marshall, 27, has become Alfreton Town’s eighth summer signing.

Boss John McDermott said: “Marcus was one of my first targets and I spoke to him quickly during the summer and we have kept in touch throughout.

“I know him well from Grimsby and he is a very, very strong signing yet again for us. I am very pleased.

“I spoke to him and he was very keen on coming to us. He was happy with the role I wanted from him and he is very excited to be here.

“He really made a difference for Grimsby in the play-off semi-finals before they got to Wembley.

“He is a game changer, he can light games up and he is another strong acquisition to the squad, which is looking very good now.”

McDermott added: “He is a very quick winger, strong, tall, with excellent distribution.

“He can play on both sides and I feel he will settle into the system very well. Our style of play is attracting some fabulous players and I am very excited to have built such a strong squad so far.

“We have more deals to complete so we have more additions to come and I know the fans are very excited about the players we have and I’m sure about who is next to arrive!”

Marshall, a youth product of then Premier League side Blackburn Rovers, has signed a one-year deal with the Reds.

He was included in Rovers’ squad ahead of the 2008/09 season and made his debut as a substitute as Blackburn defeated Grimsby 4-1 in the League Cup.

In January 2010, Marshall was loaned to Rotherham and became a free agent after being released by Blackburn.

He then returned to Rotherham on a permanent basis in July 2010 and scored his first career goal in a 4-1 league cup defeat to Peterborough.

Another loan followed at Macclesfield Town before the Millers released Marshall in May 2012.

A switch to then League One Bury followed in July 2012 before he was loaned for his first spell with Grimsby in November.

The initial one month loan was extended until the end of the 2012-13 season, but Bury recalled him in the January and looked set to transfer him to Luton.

However, the deal was rejected by Marshall and he returned to Grimsby for the remainder of the season.

Marshall then had spells at Morecambe before being loaned to Lincoln City for the 2014-15 season.

Another return to Grimsby followed in June 2015 on a one year deal before he then signed a one year deal with Boston United last season.