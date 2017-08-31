Alfreton boss delighted as Reds sign Cieron Keane

Alfreton Town have signed defender Cieron Keane from National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers for the next two seasons.

Keane started his career in the Wolverhampton Wanderers youth team and played one season in the Football League with Notts County.

Reds boss John McDermott said on the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have got Cieron.

“We tried for him earlier in the summer but obviously due to Kidderminster being full-time that was the only factor in why we couldn’t do it then.”

“Cieron plays exactly how I used to play. He will play my style of football and he is a fantastic addition for us. Once he became available it was a no brainer for me to bring him to us.

“He’s a left back and can play left wing too. He’s an attacking player and loves to join in the play and can score goals too.”

“He likes to be on the front foot and he is a good defender. He gives us more creativity and competition for places. It’s a fantastic signing for us.”

After being released by County at the end of the 2014–15 season, Keane was signed by National League North side Nuneaton Town along with his brother, Jordan. Keane made 31 appearances for Nuneaton before joining Worcester City at the start of the 2016/17 season. Keane made 37 appearances and was one of the stars of a difficult season for City, scoring nine goals and making 14 assists.

He then joined Harriers at the start of this season and made just four appearances before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.