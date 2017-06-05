Ilkeston fans vow to set up new club and they want to play at New Manor Ground

Supporters of Ilkeston FC have vowed to set up a new community football club and they want to play at the New Manor Ground.

Ilkeston FC was wound up today in the high court, despite news emerging of an imminent takeover.

In a statement, Ilkeston FC Supporters Group chairman Duncan Payne, insisted the club’s future had to be secured by supporters.

“The news that Ilkeston Football Club has been wound up today is a very sad happening in a series of unpalatable events pertaining to football in our town stretching back ten years,” he said.

“The truth is that the writing has been on the wall for Ilkeston FC for nearly two years and it hardly came as a huge surprise.

“What really matters now is the future of football in our town and I believe that it can only lie in the hands of the people who really care, namely the supporters and the Ilkeston community.”

Payne also revealed that the wheels are in motion to set up a new community football club.

And he’s optimistic for the future.

“We intend to provide the New Manor Ground leaseholder, Erewash Borough Council, with a feasible business plan to return the club to the people who matter the most,” he said.

“No one can deny that the task will be a big one but with our fan base and the local community at large behind us, we firmly believe that a bright future lies ahead.”