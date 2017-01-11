FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Terry to Cherries? No new defender for United, Rowett for Forest? Benteke for sale, Messi damaged

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 11th January 2017

Bournemouth are considering a loan move this month for the out-of-favour Chelsea captain John Terry, a deal that would surely signal the end of his association with the club he has served for 22 years but could extend his career in the Premier League beyond this season. (The Telegraph).

Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will not sign a new centre-back in January despite the departure of Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Manchester United manager wanted to sign Sweden international Victor Lindelof from Benfica, according to Sky sources. Initial talks had been held between the clubs but United’s interest has cooled, and Mourinho confirmed on Friday that he is happy with his centre-back options. (Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest’s new American owners want to make Gary Rowett their new manager. John Jay Moores has flown in to conduct the hand-over from former supremo Fawaz Al Hasawi and has put a change of boss high on his wish list. (The Sun).

Manchester United target Thomas Muller has admitted he is dissatisfied with life at Bayern Munich right now. The Germany star has failed to adjust to suit Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics and even found himself benched for the crunch clash against RB Leipzig. The 27-year-old, who has been linked with the Red Devils for some time, failed to hide his unhappiness when quizzed on his situation.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is considering sacrificing Christian Benteke to raise transfer cash. Allardyce is reluctant to part with the club-record £30million summer-signing, but wants funds to shake up the squad and save the struggling Eagles from relegation. (Daily Mirror)

A statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi has been vandalised in Buenos Aires. The bronze statue, unveiled last June, was broken in half and the torso, arms and head removed. The motive for the damage was not clear but city officials say repairs to the statue are already under way. (BBC Sport).

