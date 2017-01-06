FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Griezmann, Dembele and Ighalo target of big money moves

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a target for Premier League West Ham United as the transfer window - and its accompanying increased speculation over player moves - gets into full swing.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the London Stadium-based club will have to bid around £30m to land the 20-year-old French forward.

The Hammers, who had a £6m bid for Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe rejected earlier this week, have already offered £20m for Dembele, according to reports.

The Mail said West Ham have also set their sights on bidding £10m for Brentford forward Scott Hogan.

Another striker in the news today is Watford’s 27-year-old Odion Ighalo, who the Daily Mirror said was the subject of interest from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, managed by former Premier League manager Gus Poyet. Watford rejected a £37.5m offer from Shanghai SIPG’s for Ighalo at the start of the season.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti is wanted by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, according to the Sun, but the Italian club value the 23-year-old at £50m.

The same paper is reporting that France star and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is a target for Manchester United, who have reportedly offered him £220,000 a week to match the wages of his international mate Paul Pogba.

Out-of-favour Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes has been given a £10m price tag by the Premier League club, according to the Daily Mirror, as Championship side Aston Villa look to strengthen their squad.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Reading could be buying Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori for £3.75m and Birmingham City want West Bromwich Albion midfielder Craig Gardener on loan, according to the Liverpool Echo and the Birmingham Mail.