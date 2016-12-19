FC Britania take six point lead into the New Year

Chesterfield Sunday League Division One leaders FC Britannia will take a six point in to the New Year.

Britannia Rose top Division Two, Red Lion Whitt Moor Division Three, Brimington Utd Shoes Division Four, Old Whittington MW Division Five and Anchor Clowne lead Division Six.

FC Britannia were held to a 2-2 draw by Hepthorne Lane. But their position was consolidated with the help of Tibshelf Town’s Scott Vardy, who scored twice as Town beat second placed FC Utd of Bolsover 2-1,

Britannia Rose hold a healthy nine point advantage at the top of Division Two following their end of year 6-0 win over Crown Killamarsh. Gilthorpe, Birchall and Featherstone all scored twice.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves efforts were rewarded by a solid 4-1 win over Hollingwood Athletic. Ash Bonnar, Pete Roberts, Liam Vardy and Ryan Bannister scored the goals.

Talbot scored twice, Moorwood once as Dronfield Victoria won 3-1 at Shoulder of Mutton, whilst two goals from Barkesby, one from Shiels earned Pilsley Community a 3-0 victory over Creswell Black Diamond Reserves.

Red Lion Whitt Moor were made to work hard to stay top of Division Three after they beat New Inn Tupton 4-3, with Rob Kelly scoring three of the four goals.

Carl Newell scored twice as Brimington Utd beat Butchers Arms 7-2. The division’s other game was won by Grassmoor Sports who beat Brampton Rovers 2-1.

Brimington Utd Shoes lead Division Four by four points following a comprehensive 8-1 win over Gate Inn North Wingfield.

Steve Johnson and Andrew Moseley both scored hat-tricks, with Richard Crookes and Chris Smith also finding the back of the net.

Bolsover Town remain second despite being beaten by Bridge Inn 5-2.

However the headliners in the division in the year’s final games were Club FC and Brimington Arms who played out an amazing 7-7 draw.

There were also seven goals in the Furnace Hull Hurricanes v AFC Castle game, the former edging to a 4-3 win. Senior, Hicks, Parkes and Torrington scored the winning goals.

Chesterfield Rangers beat AFC North Wingfield 2-1 at Dark Lane. Luke Jackson scored both Rangers goals and Spartans claimed a narrow 3-2 victory at Whitecotes Wanderers, Tromans, Byrne and Conley with the goals.

Leaders Old Whittington MW didn’t play in Division Five, but there was a big win for Woodthorpe Wanderers who put seven past Hasland Community without reply. Dronfield Wanderers can look forward to the New Year with renewed optimism following a 3-1 win at Spireite Pub, their first three pointer of the season.

There was nothing to choose between Glapwell Gladiators and Brimington Club who shared the points in a 1-1 draw,

In SIX leaders Anchor Clowne took on one of their main challengers Black Bull Bolsover and duly beat them 6-3, racing to a fourteen point lead as Christmas approaches. Nathan Hadley scored twice in the win as did Ryan Ederidge. Blue Bell Bolsover and Renishaw Rangers TFC couldn’t quite manage a 7-7 draw as mentioned earlier but came close, drawing 6-6! Daniel Bateman scored a hat trick for TFC, Booth doing the same for Blue Bell. Nags Head All Stars won 3-1 at Hasland Community A and finally Dronfield Town beat Ye Olde Nags Head 7-0, McClaren scoring twice.