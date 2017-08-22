Farewell to an honourable servant to Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield

Bill Green’s death had Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield fans in mourning.

He died earlier this week at the age of 66.

Bill Green

He had the unusual distinction of being caretaker manager of Wednesday for one game, against Derby County 15 years ago, filling in once Terry Yorath had left.

Green, pictured here with Danny Wilson and Frank Barlow in 1999, was a defender at Spireites (1979–83) and Rovers (1983–84) where he finished his career.

Significantly, for the last six years, he was Head of Recruitment at Southampton - a club known for scouting great players.

The Saints put out this statement today: “Bill was enormously respected not only at Saints, but across the entire football community, where he is a legendary figure in scouting for the exceptional quality of his work, his values, standards and also his warm personality.”

The Owls passed on their “sincere condolences to Bill’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Spireites said Green: “was a most inspirational leader at a time when such qualities were important in Chesterfield’s history.

“Indeed, he was a natural leader of men, having skippered Hartlepool United, his first club, at the age of 20; his leadership helped Carlisle United to an unlikely, brief spell at the top of the old First Division.”