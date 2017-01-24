CONFIRMED: Sheffield United complete signing of Jay O'Shea from Chesterfield

Jay O'Shea has joined Sheffield United on loan from Chesterfield.

The 28-year-old, who represented Birmingham City and MK Dons before arriving at the Proact Stadium, becomes Chris Wilder's fifth signing of the January transfer window.following the arrival of Samir Carruthers, Daniel Lafferty, Joe Riley and James Hanson although the latter's transfer has yet to be officially processed.

Jay O'Shea has scored eight goals for Chesterfield this season

"Jay is someone we've monitored for quite a while now, "Wilder, the United manager, said. "He is a very good footballer, capable of playing in several attacking positions.

"He plays centrally or in wide areas and we're confident he will create chances and score goals too. He gives us options and versatility and has been a standout performer when Chesterfield have enjoyed success."

WATCH: All of new signing Jay O'Shea's goals for Chesterfield this season

O'Shea joined Chesterfield in 2013, working closely with Paul Mitchell who was appointed as United's head of recruitment earlier this term. A member of the squad which gained promotion from League Two a year later, the Irishman scored over 40 goals in 161 starts for United's neighbours.

Chesterfield announced yesterday that O'Shea had admitted he wanted to push through his transfer to Bramall Lane after learning of United's interest. Born in Dublin, he played for Home Farm, Bray Wanderers and Galway before heading to Birmingham City eight years ago. Having completed spells on loan with Middlesbrough, Stevenage and Port Vale, O'Shea then moved to stadium:mk following a successful trial.

"Jay is out of contract in the summer," Wilder, whose side host Fleetwood Town this evening, said. "We've worked extremely hard through the last two windows. We're not overstocked with players but we didn't want to leave ourselves short either."

Hanson, the former Bradford City centre-forward, met his new team mates for the first time at United's Steelphalt Academy training complex yesterday. Valley Parade's board of directors last night confirmed they had accepted a £150,000 bid from their Yorkshire rivals following talks between the two clubs.