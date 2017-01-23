Club increase the pressure on Red Lion

It was second versus third in NAPIT Division Three and that’s the way it stayed despite Birdholme Club beating Red Lion Whitt Moor 4-1 to go level on points.

Red Lion missed out on the chance to close the gap to leaders FC Badger as Birdholme propelled themselves into the title race with six games to go in the season.

Sunday’s clash saw a convincing second half performance from the third-placed team that contained a hat trick from the experienced front man Simon Wainwright.

On a cold morning it took just 13 minutes for the first goal to arrive and it was Ritchie Mathews who nipped on a defensive error to fire home for Birdholme.

Red Lion were back on level terms just two minutes later when Carl White supplied the perfect corner for captain Scott Taylor to power home his header.

Red Lion keeper Adam Brear was on form when he pulled off a sharp save from Danny Robinson and from the resulting corner Luke Hollis saw his header cleared off the line.At the other end Gavin Wiley struck the post and at half-time it was all square.

The second half was just nine minutes old when Wain upended Gary Morton on the edge of the box and the resultant free-kick saw Wainwright strike home his first of the morning.

A good run and cross from Robinson was inch-perfect for Wainwright to fire home for number three before he got his third and Birdholme’s fourth after good work from Tom Robinson.

Red Lion stay second on goal difference.