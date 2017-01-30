Chesterfield Sunday League: Meadley saves the day for Britannia Rose

Table toppers Britannia Rose were indebted to a Ben Meadley goal in the final minute to secure three points against bottom side Creswell Black Diamond Reserves.

Creswell, remarkably, were on course for a huge upset in Chesterfield & District Sunday League Division Two when they held a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Creswell got the potential shock underway after 15 minutes when the determination of Sean Marsden saw his cross guided home by Sam Gray.

In reply, Britannia found visiting keeper Josh Hunt in fine form when he turned Dom Parsons 20-yard effort on to the post and safety.

There was no holding back Creswell though and they doubled their lead with two minutes to go to half-time.

Sam Hall’s long ball fed Sam Barker who powered down on goal and fired past the home side’s custodian Luke Catt.

Indeed it could have been game over a minute later when an almost repeat one-on-one saw Catt this time save from Gray. If the game was going to be turned round for the league leaders they had some real work to do.

That all started on 63 minutes when Meadley swept in the first from a long throw that saw Creswell fail to clear their lines. Ten minutes later the comeback was definitely on when Parsons fired home to level the scores.

Rather than collapse Creswell went on the front foot and Britannia were grateful to Jack Rickels, who had taken on the goalkeeping duties at half time, when he pulled off two superb saves to deny the visitors.

With just one minute remaining the comeback was completed when the endeavour of Curt Burchall set up the cross that allowed Meadley to squeeze home the winner.

The result adds three more points to Britannia’s title chase against a Creswell side who belied their league position.

Second placed Renishaw Rangers also won, Liam Pritchard scoring two, Antony Deane and Martyn Sheppard one each as they beat Brampton Rovers JMA 4-1.