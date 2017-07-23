Chesterfield star Millie Bright says being an England Lioness is a dream come true

Chesterfield born England star Millie Bright says being a Lioness is a dream come true as she competes in her first major international tournament.

The 23-year old who plays for Chelsea ladies started her professional career with Doncaster Bells before securing a move to the Blues in 2015, the club at which she made her breakthrough into the England squad.

Bright made the 23-woman squad after impressing in a handful of England first team caps; her first came in June 2016 when she came on as a late substitute in a 2-0 win against Belgium.

She said: “Yeah it’s a dream come true, I didn’t expect to be here so soon and playing, but I’m grateful for my opportunity.

“It’s always an honour to put on the England shirt and I’m just doing everything I can to make sure I help the team and the squad win each game.”

The defender started for the Lionesses in their opening Group D game alongside Manchester City and England Captain Steph Houghton.

England demolished Scotland 6-0 that night as their tournament got off to the perfect start.

And Bright feels her partnership with Houghton is getting better and better with each game they play.

She added: “I think so far me and Steph get on really well and obviously training together and playing together I think it can only move in a positive way and move forwards.

“Our performances just keep getting better and better obviously building that partnership each day I think we’ll just keep lifting the bar.”

But Bright knows England must keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“I think in tournament football you just never know (who is the favourite) so I think we just have to focus on ourselves and obviously we want that to be us,” she said.