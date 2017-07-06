Young guns impress new team-mate

The approach Chesterfield’s young guns have taken to pre-season training has drawn praise from one of their elders.

Gary Caldwell’s squad contains a large number of Under 23s and it is that group that has impressed the vastly experienced Scott Wiseman.

The former Scunthorpe United, Barnsley and Preston North End man has played with some very talented players in the Championship and League One.

But the Spireites kids have still managed to catch his eye since Town’s early return to training.

“The young lads have really impressed me in training, on and off the field, in their fitness work,” said the defender.

“You can clearly see they’ve spent time this summer to get even fitter because they see an opportunity to get themselves in the team for next year.”

Jordan Sinnott in particular has stood out for Wiseman, a self confessed gym addict, in the work Chesterfield have been doing to get fit for the new season.

And the introduction of conditioning expert Gareth Piper is working well.

Wiseman said: “He’s been brilliant, he’s a good guy and I’ve had a lot of recommendations from people who’ve used him before.

“I knew what to expect from him but he’s come in and taken well to the boys, they’ve taken to him and everyone is taking on board what he’s trying to get across to us and everyone is thriving because of it.”

Piper’s efforts will only be a success if the squad respond to his methods and, so far, Wiseman is delighted with what he’s seen from his new team-mates.

“The lads have applied themselves magnificently, the new lads have integrated themselves well and I’ve been very well welcomed and all the young lads have stepped up,” he said.

“It’s been very tough, there was no grace period from the gaffer and the staff, they wanted us to hit the ground running and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”