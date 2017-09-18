Wiseman speaks out over incident shown in social media footage

Scott Wiseman has spoken out to reassure the Chesterfield fanbase that he was not involved in an angry confrontation with fans at full-time on Saturday at the Proact.

The Spireites defender was seen talking with fans behind the goal after the 2-1 defeat by Accrington Stanley, before team-mates pulled him away.

Footage posted on social media showed the incident, with Wiseman engaged in debate with fans who were angry about the result.

He said: “ After the game there was understandably unrest amongst the fans. In my opinion they deserved to speak to someone and I was closest at the time.

“I went over and the fans and I were talking about the game and the situation.

“At no point was there any confrontation from either party. Any raised voices were due to not being able to hear each other rather then arguing.

“I was frustrated because I wanted to talk to the fans who wanted to speak to me. People came to pull me away thinking it was more than it was.

“The fans who have supported me on social media and the ones who I was speaking to know that this was the case.”

Wiseman, 31, has received many messages of support on social media but some have expressed the feeling that it wasn’t the right course of action to take.

Following an event-filled weekend that saw Town lose, manager Gary Caldwell lose his job and Guy Branston take up the caretaker manager post, Wiseman wanted to let supporters know that he was upset as anyone about the club’s current plight.

“Please do not think that as players we do not hurt at the current situation,” he added.

“Approaching the fans was my way of showing that I was hurting too.”

Another player who has come in for criticism on social media is Kristian Dennis, who appeared to express his anger at the group of fans Wiseman was seen talking to.

The club’s top goalscorer, who grabbed his fifth of the season on Saturday, was visibly frustrated by the result and picked up a booking for kicking the ball out of the stadium after the full-time whistle.

Chesterfield’s players, who perhaps knew the defeat would likely cose their manager his job, were also angered by the performance of referee Craig Hicks who missed what Caldwell felt was a blatant handball in the box and failed to send off a Stanley defender for his foul on Dennis - two decisions which could have considerably altered the course of the game.