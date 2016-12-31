Wilson says Chesterfield must stop making mistakes and bad decisions

Under-fire Chesterfield boss Danny Wilson admits his side need to cut out their silly mistakes.

Defeat at Port Vale ensured the Spireites finish the year in the doldrums of the Sky Bet League One drop zone.

The cruel goal took a deflection and it leaves Wilson’s men sitting in the relegation places on goal difference, although teams around them have a vital game in hand.

“We can’t keep doing this (making mistakes),” admitted Wilson. “We keep making mistakes and poor decisions in key areas.

“Football’s a simple game, but it becomes very difficult when you’re putting yourself under pressure.

“If you don’t consistently make good decisions then you’re going to be in trouble.

“The bad decisions have been collective and throughout the season they have been avoidable.

“We’ve got to try and stop it and if we can’t stop it then we’ll have to replace them (the players).

“It’s a frustrating night, of any games we have played in recent weeks, that was there for the taking and we’ve not had the cleverness to do what we needed to do.

“We did not have the final ball in key areas to get the goal and we have had chances as well and not taken them. It’s a mental thing at this moment in time.

“To have that amount of play in the first 45 minutes and not got anything from it is criminal. “

We can do this and that on the training ground, but when we go on to the pitch it’s about the players and you have got to have that strength and character needed to turn things around.

“I get tired of saying the same things week in week out, it is nothing original and the players need to be more consistent.”

Wilson will have to make changes during the upcoming transfer window, but with the club’s finances the way they are he may have to get rid of players before he is able to replace them.

Two who are likely to come in the dressing room are Charlie Raglan and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, who have been loaned out to Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

He added: “We have to be reactive rather than proactive in the transfer window. We possibly need some fresh blood.”

“As far as I’m concerned both players are coming back (Raglan and Ebanks-Blake), I haven’t heard nothing different.

“Charlie has the better chance of coming into the side because Sylvan’s a striker and we have a lot of options there.”