Wilson rues lack of luck as Spireites lose at Bradford

Under-pressure boss Danny Wilson believes his side need a bit of luck to turn things around.

The struggling Spiereites have failed to score in 452 minutes of football and are now winless in four after defeat at promotion-chasing Bradford City.

Wilson’s men are still only in the Sky Bet League One dropzone on goal difference, but the players’ confidence looks shot to pieces after yet another defeat.

“We deserve a bit of luck somewhere down the line,” moaned Wilson, who believes the Spireites should have had a penalty.

“It’s not saying it’s going to win us the games or wishing for it, but we deserve some luck.

“We deserve a slice of it, and we definitely haven’t been getting it at times.

“The performances haven’t been bad. You look at the results and it looks bad, but the performances haven’t been bad.”

The best chance came when Ched Evans hit the post, but the visitors let some good opportunities slip through their fingers at Valley Parade.

The ball was given away cheaply in the lead up to the opener and Wilson admitted they need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

He added: “It’s all about not taking our chances at both ends of the pitch again.

“We gave the ball away cheaply from the opener and then we were on the back foot.

“Should we get the equaliser, should we get the first goalthen who knows what might happen?

“Anything can happen but we don’t do it and we missed some great chances.”