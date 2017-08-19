Wigan loanee Flores delighted with winning debut

Jordan Flores said Chesterfield did well to recover from a ‘shaky’ start to overcome Port Vale at the Proact this afternoon.

The Spireites conceded a number of corners and failed to keep possession in the early stages, before a formation change led to a complete reversal in the game’s momentum.

Kristian Dennis and Jordan Sinnott found the net and the 2-0 lead they took into half-time was maintained all the way to the final whistle.

New boy Flores, signed on loan this week from Wigan, said: “It was a good win, most important thing is the win, then the clean sheet.

“Hopefully the confidence is taken into next week.”

He has enjoyed his brief stint at the Proact so far.

The youngster said: “I’ve only trained yesterday but the lads have welcomed me in.

“There’s a good vibe around the squad and that can only be a good thing.

“A big reason why I was excited to come here, because of the gaffer, he likes to play the right way - that’s where I’m strongest when I have the ball at my feet and I’m passing it around.”

Today he felt Chesterfield succeeded in settling down following a poor start and once they hit their stride, Port Vale couldn’t wrestle control back off them.

“We started off very shaky but the lads have done well to defend the set-pieces then compose ourselves, get on the ball and start moving and passing it. Then they couldn’t live with us.

“We’ve done well to grind the win out towards the end.”

He started the game as a left wing-back but moved into midfield in a change that helped Chesterfield take control of the encounter.

But Flores is happy to play where Caldwell puts him.

“I see myself as more of a midfielder but I’ve played under the gaffer at Wigan on the left and I’m more than comfortable slotting in there,” he said.