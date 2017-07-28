What are the odds on Chesterfield FC winning League Two? Gaining promotion? Having the division’s top goalscorer?

With the football season just around the corner, online betting company Oddschecker have calculated the odds of Chesterfield FC winning League Two, securing promotion, being relegated and having the division’s top scorer in their ranks.

Winner

Available at 25/1 to win the league, this implies just a 3.8% of chance of them finishing top of the table.

Promotion

Odds of 11/2 imply Chesterfield have a 25% chance of bouncing straight back to league one last season. Oddschecker users fancy them might just do so, as they account for 12.5% of all the money placed on the promotion market. This is the 4th most behind Luton (39.6%), Crewe (17.6%) and Port Vale (14.9%).

Relegation

Punters may be placing their hard earned cash on them to be promoted but after such a miserable season last year, it seems they also can’t help but chance them committing the cardinal sin of back to back relegations. The Spireites are available at 20/1 to be relegated, so the bookies believe they have a better chance of being relegated (4.8%) than promoted (3.8%).

Top Goalscorer

Kristian Dennis got 8 goals in league one last season and he is 33/1 to be top scorer in the league below this term. Gozie Ugwu who bagged 19 in 43 for Woking last year is also a 33/1 shot to claim the golden boot. The only other player in the market is lower league journeyman Chris O’Grady at 40/1.

For more information visit https://www.oddschecker.com/football/english/league-2.