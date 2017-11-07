Weir on a ‘different’ life under Jack Lester

Things have changed, somewhat, since Jack Lester arrived at the Proact.

Robbie Weir has been made captain and he, along with the rest of the squad, have had to adapt to a new regime – but the Northern Irishman seems in favour.

“It has been different ,” he said. “Everything around the place has been a lot more professional.

“Our diet has all changed.

“We have to have hydration tests, we’ve had our body fat done, the biggest change has been training.

“It’s been a lot harder since the gaffer came in and it’s all going to pay off in the end.”

At the age of 28 Weir has had to battle back from a serious knee injury, but he welcomes the gruelling running drills.

“I don’t mind it, it’s one part of my game I don’t mind running.

“All the lads are finding it tough but we’re enjoying it because it’s not a slog, it’s enjoyable hard work and that’s what the manager wants.

“I have come back off an injury, the manager has looked after me on a couple of occasions.

“But the hardness of it, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Lester has also turned the squad’s attention to the mental side of the game, bringing in sports psychologist Keith Mincher last Thursday for a session at the Proact.

Weir revealed some of the topics covered by Mincher.

“He was talking about giving that one per cent extra, trying not to get distracted and if you have set-backs trying to overcome them.

“It was about getting all the rubbish out of your head and getting focused on a game.

“It was very interesting.”