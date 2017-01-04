“We’re at the salary cap,” says Spireites director as one in, one out policy remains

Ashley Carson has revealed that financial fair play rules are behind the club’s ‘one in, one out’ recruitment policy.

The Chesterfield FC company secretary is to meet with the rest of the four-man board next Monday, when they’ll be joined by first team boss Danny Wilson to discuss the January transfer window.

While no bids have come in for Chesterfield players yet, there have been rumours over Bradford interest in Ched Evans and Brentford, who had a bid for Gboly Ariyibi turned down in the summer, are still thought to be keen on the winger.

“We’ve had nothing official, nothing official coming in for anybody,” said Carson.

“We have a board meeting scheduled for next Monday and meeting with the manager is on the agenda.

“We’ll see what he comes up with in the transfer window.”

But regardless of any plans or hopes Wilson might have when it comes to recruitment, he’ll still have to ship players out before he can get any in.

League One’s Salary Cost Management Protocol means a club must balance their wage bill and transfer costs with ticket income, television money and commercial revenue.

Carson says that is dictating the transfer policy at the Proact.

“It’s got to be one in, one out,” he said.

“We’re at the salary cap and that restricts us anyway, we’re right up against it and can’t bring anyone in unless someone goes out.

“That’s what the Football League have sanctioned on us.”