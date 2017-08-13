WATCH: Was Scott Wiseman's red card harsh? Chesterfield's losing run continues at Notts County - Match Highlights

Chesterfield are yet to get off the mark this season and their latest defeat at Notts County may have hinged on one decision.

Just before half time, Scott Wiseman was adjudged to have brought down County's Terry Hawkridge outside the penalty area and the referee immediately pulled out the red card.

After that, the Spireites' task became a whole lot more difficult and they would eventually go down 2-0 after goals from substitute Jorge Grant, the first on the hour mark and the second deep into injury time.