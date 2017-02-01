VIDEO: What Nottingham Forest have bought and Chesterfield lost in Gboly Ariyibi

Searching through the Derbyshire Times photographic archives for pictures of Gboly Ariyibi, one can get a good feel for the type of player Chesterfield had and Nottingham Forest have bought.

Nearly every picture from the past couple of years is of the winger flying past his man, riding a challenge or crossing. Ariyibi is that type of right midfielder - one that excites the crowd.

He has all the attributes of a right winger fans would come to expect: fast, tricky and can get a cross away. He’s the winger that gets paint on his boots and gets people off their seats on his day.

A product of the Southampton academy he had brief spells at Leeds United and Tranmere Rovers before Chesterfield signed him in the summer of 2014 after promotion to League One.

He gave glimpses of his potential that first season as the Spireites secured a top six finish and became a regular the following season under Dean Saunders then Danny Wilson.

He has again been a consistent presence for Chesterfield this campaign and leaves the club having made 96 appearances and scoring four goals during his two-and-a-half year stay in North Derbyshire.

Oxford United vs Chesterfield - Gboly Ariyibi is fouled - Pic By James Williamson

Ariyibi, born in West Virginia, has just turned 22, been capped by USA under-23s and has openly spoken about his ambition to play in the Premier League. A player full of enthusiasm and potential.

FACT FILE

Name: Gboly Ariyibi

Position: Winger

D.O.B.: 18th January, 1995

Previous clubs: Southampton, Leeds United, Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield

International honours: Capped by USA U23s

Interesting fact: Made his professional debut at the City Ground as a second half substitute for Leeds against Forest on 29th December, 2013. Greg Halford and Matt Derbyshire got the goals in a 2-1 win for the Reds.