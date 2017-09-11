Search

VIDEO: Town man on target for loan club in first start

Ricardo German wheels away after scoring Alfreton's third goal.
Ricardo German wheels away after scoring Alfreton's third goal.

Chesterfield striker Ricky German hit the net for the first time in his loan spell at Alfreton Town on Saturday.

The teenager scored with a smart turn and finish in the Reds’ 4-1 defeat of struggling Gainsborough Trinity.