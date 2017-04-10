VIDEO: Teenager nets first goal for Spireites and it’s a match winner

Joe Rowley was the hero for Chesterfield on Saturday, netting his first professional goal for the club to see off Port Vale.
The 17-year-old signed pro terms for the Spireites just 24 hours before the match, his third appearance for the first team.
Joe Rowley was the hero for Chesterfield on Saturday, netting his first professional goal for the club to see off Port Vale.
The 17-year-old signed pro terms for the Spireites just 24 hours before the match, his third appearance for the first team.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.