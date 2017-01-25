VIDEO: On this day...a Boro FA Cup game in front of 43,000, a Gardner debut screamer and a loss to the Stags

On this day in Chesterfield FC history, the Spireites played in front of a 43,000-plus crowd in the FA Cup,

But 25th January hasn’t been always been a particularly kind date for Town.

That FA Cup game was in 1947, when they bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round at Middlesbrough.

Tom Swinscoe was on target for Chesterfield as 43,250 watched them lose 2-1.

Middlesbrough went on to beat Nottingham Forest in round five, but came unstuck in round six in a replay defeat by Burnley.

Chesterfield have lost games to Hartlepool, Cardiff City and York City,.

But perhaps worst of all was a defeat by Mansfield Town 30 years ago today.

The Spireites were beaten 1-0 with a second half Stags goal.

That season Mansfield finished 10th in Division Three, with Chesterfield 17th.

On this day in 1930, Hartlepools United were beaten 2-0 at Saltergate, 5,888 turning out to see goals from Hunt and SJ Taylor.

Pools would get revenge in 1964 on the same date, by the same scoreline.

In 1994 Chesterfield drew 1-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers, Steve Norris on target.

Six years later they were 2-1 victors over Scunthorpe United in the Auto Windscreens Shield, third round.

Steve Blatherwick and David Reeves both scoring for Town.

More recently, in 2011 Chesterfield beat Gillingham 2-0 thanks to two Dean Smalley goals.

And in 2014, Dan Gardner, Gary Roberts and Armand Gnanduillet found the net in a 3-1 win at Northampton Town.