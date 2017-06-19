Search

VIDEO: Former Everton youngster can be ‘real asset’ for the Spireites

Chesterfield signing Delial Brewster (Pic: Tina Jenner)

Gary Caldwell believes teenage striker Delial Brewster can be a ‘real asset’ for the Spireites.

The 19-year-old is one of a raft of new signings by Chesterfield boss Caldwell, who is plotting a League Two promotion charge.