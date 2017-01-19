VIDEO: Caldwell takes charge with history on his side

New boss Gary Caldwell will take charge of his first Chesterfield match on Saturday against AFC Wimbledon with history on his side.

The Spireites have won both previous meetings at the Proact Stadium between the two sides by the same scoreline - 2-0 - and they will be hoping for a similar result come 5pm on Saturday.

Caldwell takes over the reins with the club third-from-bottom in League One, with just one win in five which came last time out at home to basement club Coventry City.

It was AFC Wimbledon who got the upper-hand in the return fixture earlier in the season, taking a narrow 2-1 victory from Danny Wilson’s Spireites in September.

Despite taking a first half lead from a corner, Paul Robinson levelled for the home side before Dominic Poleon scored what proved to be the winner late on.

It’s all square overall in the head-to-heads from the previous five meetings, with both sides winning two, losing two and drawing one. Which way will it go on Saturday?

Follow the action as it happens via the Derbyshire Times’ dedicated Chesterfield FC page and visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk for further reaction.