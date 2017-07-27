Trying times: Caldwell talks trio of trialists

An Englishman, a Northern Irishman and a Frenchman are currently on trial at Chesterfield, hoping to win contracts for the 2017/18 season.

Boss Gary Caldwell is running the rule over defender Ellis Plummer and midfielders Mickaël Latour and Robbie Weir.

Plummer, a 22-year-old, was recently released by Manchester City and made his first appearance in Town colours on Tuesday night against Rotherham United.

Former PSG prospect Latour and Ulsterman Weir were in action against Stoke City Under 23s on Saturday and although the former played again on Tuesday, the latter was in the stands.

Speaking after the Millers game Caldwell said: “Robbie did extra training today and he’s obviously coming back from a serious (knee) injury so we don’t want to play him at all costs.

“We’ll have to look after his injury and physical fitness as well.

“He trained today, he’ll be off (Wednesday) and then prepare for Saturday.”

Latour is an attack-minded midfielder who was most recently with Espanyol B.

The Chesterfield boss has been pleased by the 21-year-old’s contribution.

“I think he’s been exciting, has shown glimpses of quality,” said the Scot.

“The game tonight was quick and he had to get used to that but I thought in the first half he was one of the better performers.

“He has to make better decisions when to pass and when to run but he does give us something different in midfield that we haven’t got.”

And Plummer, the latest trialist to arrive, is someone well known to the Spireites hierarchy.

He came into the side midway through the first half on Tuesday to replace Laurence Maguire.

Caldwell said: “He’s only been in since Monday and he went on earlier than I was going to put him on tonight.

“I thought he gave us a bit of stability down that side and engaged more, higher up the pitch.

“Once he gets a few more days training with the team he’ll be better prepared to play on Saturday.

“Steve (Eyre, assistant boss) obviously knows him extremely well, he’s known him as a player and a person for a long time, I’ve seen him myself a few times and Guy (Branston, head of recruitment) has seen him as well.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to bring him in and take a closer look.”

As for the trio’s chances of landing a deal, Caldwell was characteristically tight lipped: “We’ll have to wait and see.”