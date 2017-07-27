Town will look at bringing in new talent until deadline day

Chesterfield will try and bring in new players right up to the end of the summer transfer window.

Manager Gary Caldwell admits the Spireites are still actively searching for the final additions, with spots in the first team not nailed down yet.

“We’re still looking, we’re still trying to strengthen the squad,” he said after Tuesday’s friendly defeat by Rotherham United..

“I said at the weekend there’s four or five places up for grabs.

“Certain people made big impacts, certain people probably took two steps back with tonight.

“We’re looking to try and improve and if players become available who can make us better and the club can afford it then we’ll do it.”

And the Scot says he’ll consider allowing current Town players to depart if it means he gets his targets.

“If the club can do it, we’ll do it,” he said.

“If it means players go out and working it that way then we’ll do it.

“We will always look to strengthen all the way to the end of the window.”