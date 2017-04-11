Town skipper attempting to defy knee injury and get back into action

Chesterfield skipper Ian Evatt is targeting a comeback before the 2016/17 season is out.

The centre-half was stretchered off on 11th March when he damaged his medial collateral ligament against Shrewsbury.

Evatt, who missed the entire second half of last season with an injury, is determined to make it back onto the pitch before the summer.

Boss Gary Caldwell says the club will keep a close eye on the 35-year-old before any possible reintroduction to first team action.

“We’ll see how he progresses, he’s doing well at the minute, he’s working hard in the gym,” said the Town manager.

“His knee is progressing, he came to the game with the squad to Bolton and he was a big help in and around the changing room.

“He’s performing as a captain should in terms of helping the squad but also working extremely hard to get fit.

“Should he get back on the training pitch then we’ll assess if he’s ready to play.”

Caldwell believes Evatt’s determined attempts to get back on the pitch are part and parcel of what the club pay him for, but the gaffer admits he’d love to get the defender fit to play some part in the final games.

“It’s great that he does it but that is his job, he’s captain of this club, the club means a lot to him and you can see that with the way he’s acted since he got injured,” he said.

“I’m delighted he’s here, I would rather have him fit because I think he performed extremely well when he was, but he’s been great about the place.”

Evatt is one of a large number of Chesterfield players out of contract in the summer.

This is his second spell with the club he rejoined in July 2013.

The big defender has played 241 times in Spireites colours, scoring 16 goals.

This season he has made 38 appearances and taken back the captain’s armband after losing it to Sam Morsy and then Gary Liddle, both of whom have now departed the club.