Top scorer admits no one can feel safe at the Proact

Kristian Dennis might have a contract until summer 2018, but he says one can feel safe at the Proact.

Boss Gary Caldwell has stated he won’t offer new contracts until the relegation fight concludes.

And it seems he hasn’t handed out assurances to those still under contract.

“You don’t know what he’s got planned or the faces he wants to bring in,” said Dennis.

“He might want to bring in literally a whole new team, even the people on contract mightn’t be safe.”

Town’s top scorer can take some comfort from starting the last 12 games.

“It’s the same with any player, if you’re playing you must feel that you’re in the manager’s thoughts.

“I’ve not heard a thing about next season, it’s just about concentrating on trying to get safe.”

Dennis is one of three strikers with deals that extend beyond this summer.

Ched Evans is contracted until summer 2018 and youngster Ricky German until summer 2019.