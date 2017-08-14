Tommy Lee and first team players to feature against Handsworth tomorrow

Have your say

Tommy Lee will see match action for a Chesterfield side tomorrow night against non-league opposition.

The Spireites XI will take on NCEL Premier side Handsworth Parramore at Sandy Lane in Worksop.

Chesterfield have confirmed that Lee and fellow first team squad members Delial Brewster, Connor Dimaio, Paul McGinn and Reece Mitchell will take part in the friendly.

It kicks off at 7.30pm.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and free for Under 16s who are accompanied by an adult.