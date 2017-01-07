TEAM NEWS: Spireites make two changes at Bradford

Chesterfield have made two changes to their side ahead of the match at Bradford City on Saturday.

Following the draw with MK Dons on Monday, Rai Simons gets a start up front in place of Jake Beesley, while Sam Hird returns to the squad in place of Jay O’Shea who is ill.

Gary Liddle captains the team despite rumours surrounding a possible move away from the Proact.

Spireites team: Fulton, Hird, Liddle (c), Evatt, Evans, Mitchell, O’Neil, Nolan, Donohue, Simons, Anderson. Subs: Allinson, Gardner, Dimaio, Wilkinson, Maguire, Ariyibi, Morrison.

Bradford: Doyle, Meredith, Law, Vincelot (c), Marshall, Dieng, Hiwula, Cullen, Jones, Knight-Percival, McMahon. Subs: Sattalmaier, Darby, McArdle, Devine, Webb-Foster, Kilgallon, Hudson.