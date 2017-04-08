TEAM NEWS: Defender returns for the Spireites

Chesterfield have made just one, enforced, change to the starting line-up for today’s visit of Port Vale.

Defender Dan Jones comes back into the side with Jon Nolan suspended after last week’s red card at Bolton Wanderers.

Teenager Joe Rowley makes his first start since inking a professional contract with the club.

Chesterfield: Stuckmann, McGinn, Jones, Hird, Anderson, Maguire, Dimaio, Donohue, Gardner, Rowley, Dennis. Subs: Fulton, Angel, Ebanks-Blake, Mitchell, Simons, Grimshaw, Beesley.

Port Vale: Mehmet, Purkiss, Smith, Bikey, Kiko, Foley, De Freitas, Taylor, Eagles, Hooper, Cicilia. Subs: Fasan, Reeves, Turner, Turner, Tanser, Tavares, Gibbons, Shalaj.

Referee: Mr Richard Clark. Assistants: Mr Barry Gordon, Mr Michael D’Aguilar.