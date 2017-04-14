Search

TEAM NEWS: Caldwell’s men out to make it three games unbeaten against Southend

Chesterfield's defender Laurence Maguire (27) hugs Chesterfield's forward Joe Rowley (39). Picture by Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com. Football, League 1, Chesterfield v Port Vale; 08/04/2017 KO 3.00pm Proact stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe; 07973 739229

Chesterfield's defender Laurence Maguire (27) hugs Chesterfield's forward Joe Rowley (39). Picture by Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com. Football, League 1, Chesterfield v Port Vale; 08/04/2017 KO 3.00pm Proact stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe; 07973 739229

0
Have your say

Chesterfield will attempt to go three games unbeaten for the first time this season when they host Southend at 3pm.

Gary Caldwell has named an unchanged side for the visit of the Shrimpers.

There is a new face on the bench however, academy youngster Charlie Wakefield among the substitutes.

Chesterfield: Stuckmann, McGinn, Jones, Hird, Anderson, Maguire, Dimaio, Gardner, Donohue, Rowley, Dennis. Subs: Fulton, Angel, Ebanks-Blake, Mitchell, Simons, Grimshaw, Wakefield.

Southend: Walton, Demetriou, Thompson, Ferdinand, White, Atkinson, Wordsworth, Timlin, McLaughlin, Cox, Ranger. Subs: Bexon, O’Neill, Amos, McGlashan, Hines, Robinson, Fortune.