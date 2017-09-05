Spireites youngsters to link up with Ritchie again

A pair of Chesterfield youngsters will once again link up with Ritchie Humphreys, having joined Sheffield FC on loan.

Midfielder Jack Brownell and defender Jay Smith have moved to the Dronfield outfit on loan for a month.

There they will play alongside ex Spireite Humphreys, who recently joined the world’s first football club on non-contract terms and has featured in a number of their early season games.

Both Brownell and Smith worked with Humphreys last seasonw hen he was in charge of the club’s reserves.

The pair are products of the Chesterfield FC academy and put pen to paper on their first professional deals this summer.

Boss Gary Caldwell handed Brownell his senior debut late last season, when he came on as an 87th minute substitute against Charlton Athletic in League One.

Both he and Smith were involved in the club’s pre-season tour in Spain and Portugal this summer.

Should he see match action, it will be Smith’s first taste of senior competitive football.

Their fellow academy graduates Ricky German and Dylan Parkin are already out on loan, with National League North side Alfreton Town and Evo-Stik Division One North Ossett Albion.