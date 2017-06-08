Spireites ‘won’t be held to ransom’ in player talks

Gary Caldwell insists Chesterfield will not be held to ransom in player negotiations this summer.

The Spireites boss admits he was disappointed to see midfielder Dan Gardner opt to move to Oldham, having rejected an offer to stay at the Proact.

But the Scot has revealed that Chesterfield were not going to be dragged into protracted talks.

“We were (disappointed),” he said, of Gardner’s decision to join ex Town boss John Sheridan at Boundary Park.

“We didn’t offer many players contracts, so he should have felt important and happy that we did offer him a contract.

“But the players we offered, it wasn’t something I wanted to negotiate – that was what we were offering and if they wanted to stay, great, if they wanted to go and play elsewhere than let them go.

“We’re not going to be held to ransom. We made a good offer and he chose not to accept it.”

Of the quartet who were offered new deals, veteran Ian Evatt was the first to sign.

Laurence Maguire and Rai Simons are yet to put pen to paper but Caldwell expects both deals to be a ‘formality,’ completed within days.

As for further announcements of new signings to join the likes of recent additions Scott Wiseman and Joe Anyon, Caldwell won’t put a time frame in place.

He has assured supporters, however, that the club are out to add players of a similar standard to the ex Scunthorpe United duo.

“Those are just the signings I want to make all throughout the summer,” he said.

“It could be tomorrow, it could be another week away.

“It’s very complicated to get a deal over the line, it’s harder than you’d think.

“We’re all working extremely hard but it has to be the right player with the right character and coming for the right reasons.

“We will make sure we keep bringing in players of quality.”