Chesterfield will face Rotherham and Bradford in this season’s Checkatrade Trophy.

Spireites were drawn against the League One sides this morning in Group F of the competition.

They will also face a category One club, who will be added to the draw on 12th July.

They include Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Stoke City, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion.