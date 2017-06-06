Spireites scouting Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy to find non-league gems

Chesterfield are one of the clubs scouting Jamie Vardy’s v9 Academy this week.

Vardy, who began his career in non-league with Stocksbridge Park Steels before going on to win the Premier League with Leicester City, hopes the training camp will find players who can follow in his footsteps.

Jamie Vardy at Stocksbridge Park Steels

The Spireites and a huge number of other EFL clubs will cast their eye over 42 non-league players who have been invited to Manchester City’s training complex to showcase their talents.

At the end of the week they will play in friendly matches against The New Saints and Bangor City.

Nuneaton Town’s Alex Penny is one player taking part in the V9 Academy who has already been linked to Chesterfield this summer.

Penny has previously been rumoured to have caught the eye of Premier League outfits.