Spireites receive badged bibles

Spireites chiefs have offered their thanks to Gideons International, who recently presented the club with a quantity of Bibles featuring the Chesterfield FC badge.

Board members and manager Gary Caldwell were presented with full Bibles while copies of The New Testament and Psalms were distributed to players and members of staff at the Proact Stadium.

Chairman Mike Warner, who attended the official presentation of the Bibles with manager Caldwell, said: “It is very generous of Gideons International to give us these Bibles.

“We all need a bit of spiritual guidance from time to time and it is comforting to know that we have the Bibles available to refer to.”

Rudi and Brenda Oliver and Malcolm Spencer from Gideons International, who attended the presentation, commented: “We are living in very difficult times and spiritual strength is vital in our society, which is why we are always looking for new areas to present Bibles.

“We are therefore very pleased that Chesterfield FC have accepted our offer and have distributed Gideon Bibles amongst their staff.”

Gideons International operate in 200 countries and supply 235 organisations with Badged Testaments, including hotels, hospitals, schools, universities and the armed and emergency services. There are also now 35 English Football League clubs with badged Testaments.