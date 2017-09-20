Spireites ready to compile shortlist and set deadline for appointment

Chesterfield will tomorrow begin to compile a shortlist from the deluge of applications for the vacanct manager’s position.

The Spireites were inundated with CVs after dismissing Gary Caldwell last weekend, with more than 30 potential managers throwing their hats in the ring.

Perhaps the most talked about applicant is former Italian international Fabrizio Ravanelli, but it is thought there are a number of more experienced operators among those vying for the role.

The bookies’ favourite is club legend Jack Lester, but with Chesterfield not in a position to pay compensation for a manager already in employment, it seems unlikely that the Nottingham Forest U23s coach will return to the Proact.

Bizarrely, one bookmaker has Chris Turner as second favourite to get the job.

Turner was moved from his position as chief executive into a director of football position at the club in January, before being made redundant on 1st March.

The club hope to appoint Caldwell’s replacement in time for the visit of Cheltenham on 30th September.

In the meantime director of recruitment and development Guy Branston is in caretaker charge for Saturday’s trip to Luton Town and next Tuesday’s visit of Yeovil Town.