Spireites’ reaction pleases Branston despite loss to Luton

Caretaker boss Guy Branston was pleased with the effort and determination shown by his side despite Chesterfield slipping to another defeat.

The Spireites lost 1-0 at high-flying Luton as Danny Hylton struck for the Hatters, but life after Gary Caldwell began encouragingly for the visitors and their supporters.

Branston said: “I definitely saw a reaction from the players out there today, and that’s all I can ask for really.

“It’s been a tough period for everyone, but we put in a much-improved performance against a really strong Luton team.

“They’ve got good quality throughout their team and no wonder they are in the position they’re in right now.”

Stalwart Branston also praised the travelling faithful, who belted out a terrific noise throughout the game.

“I can’t fault the fans,” added Branston. “It can’t have been easy for them recently.

“They’ve come down here, though, and given the players terrific support.

“Everyone appreciates that.

“It hasn’t been a great start to the season of course, but the fans will have gone home feeling a little encouraged tonight.

“These players will always fight for the cause at this club.”

The Spireites largely impressed at Kenilworth Road, but were sunk by Hylton’s well-taken goal in the 53rd minute.

Luton’s Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was sent off with 14 minutes to go following a lunge on Andy Kellett, but the visitors couldn’t find an equaliser.

Chesterfield return to action on Tuesday when they host Yeovil Town.