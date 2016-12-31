Spireites players to watch in 2017

Ched Evans is expected to make headlines with a move away from the Proact in 2017, but it could be a big year for some of his young team-mates.

Chesterfield have high hopes for some of their youngsters, both home grown and ‘recruited.’

Chesterfield v Bolton Wanderers, Gboly Ariyibi

Recently a number of academy players have been given opportunities with the first team, much to the delight of coaches and supporters.

We’ve taken a look at just three of the bright talents in the ranks at Sheffield Road.

And for at least one, this month could be his last as a Spireite.

Gboly Ariyibi

Ricky German can't find a way past Coventry's Jordan Willis

Despite all the summer transfer talk and reported bids from Championship clubs, Gboly Ariyibi just hasn’t hit the heights this winter.

But he has still shown glimpses of what he can do and those might be enough to tempt a speculative offer or two from a ‘bigger club’ come January.

Chesterfield are more likely to sell the 21-year-old winger in the new year, with an eye on his contract which runs out in the summer.

Against Bolton it was his acceleration and assist that led to the winner and his pace remains troublesome for full-backs.

What Ariyibi is lacking is goals, and putting one or two in the back of the net would do wonders for his confidence and overall game.

If he regains his pre-season and early season form, he could be on his way by 31st January.

Laurence Maguire

A central defender with a good left foot and an impressive record of scoring headers for the youth team and reserves.

He’s already got a goal for the senior side and although struggling at the minute with an achilles problem, the 19-year-old is well thought of by the Spireites coaching staff.

Brother of Hull’s Harry and Boston United’s Joe, Laurence is down the pecking order at the Proact behind more senior, experienced defenders, but he’s not far off.

When he has had chances this season he’s certainly not disgraced himself, looking the part on the left side of the defence.

Showed his ability on the ball with a beautiful long range pass, driven into the path of Ched Evans who ran on to score against Rochdale.

And in the same game Maguire headed home his first goal in senior football.

Ricky German

The promise this young striker carries convinced Danny Wilson to hand him a professional contract earlier this season.

German made his Chesterfield debut in September at the tender age of 17 and has played in eight senior matches since then.

He’s strong, for a teenager, and has unsettled much more experienced players with his physical presence, despite not being the tallest frontman.

Although he recently found himself behind fellow youngster Jake Beesley in the pecking order, German has a lot of potential.

He fired in a hat-trick in the Derbyshire Senior Cup, albeit against lowly non-league opponents, and has a good goalscoring record in youth team football.

There were whispers of interested clubs at a higher level before the Spireites got his name on a contract.

His challenge this season is to grab even the slightest opportunity with both hands and get that coveted first senior goal out of the way.

In Ched Evans he has the perfect example of a strong, quick finisher to learn from.