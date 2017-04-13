Spireites on the brink, but no one is using the ‘R’ word says Jones

Despite two tough Easter games against League One play-off contenders, Chesterfield defender Dan Jones was adamant no one was mentioning the ‘R’ word.

Despite two excellent results, drawing away at Bolton and beating Port Vale at home, the Spireites are on the verge of relegation this weekend, nine point from safety with only four games to play.

But ahead of a Good Friday home clash with Southend United and an Easter Monday game at Scunthorpe United, the recalled Jones said of relegation: “I’ll be honest no one has mentioned it.

“No one has really said anything about it. No one is being negative. There is no negativity about the place – it’s all positive and it’s stemmed from the two good results. The formation is finally paying off.

“We will take it one game at a time and if we can keep on winning we can keep it alive.”

He added: “Since the Bolton game, It’s lifted everyone knowing we can put that type of performance in and go to a top of the table team and pick up a point.

“We could have won that game and took a lot of momentum into the Port Vale game.”

Back in the team, Jones enjoyed getting forward and putting crosses over last weekend and said “It’s how I like to play. I like to get forwards and overlap.

“The gaffer wants me to do that but also not force it sometimes. “Sometimes I seem to break forward and there’s no one else up there and I end up crossing it. So I’ve got to change my game a bit and be more patient.”

Aged just 17, Joe Rowley caught the eye with the winning goal and his display in front of Jones, the pair working well together.

Jones said: “It’s been fantastic. He’s got a great attitude.

“We played a lot of two touch and had a bit of banter at the end.

“He’s a good lad as well. He has fantastic ability which is just natural to him. He is very confident out there which is good for a 17-year-old.”

Southend arrive tomorrow in sixth place and a confident Jones said: “They are going for the play-offs.

“But it’s going to be tough for them as we are doing well at the minute. We are going to be a tough team to beat.

“They have got some good players and it’s up to us to raise our game against these players.”