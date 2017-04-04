Spireites manager aware that certain players will be targets

Gary Caldwell knows which of his players are likely to be targets for other clubs come the summer and he’s determined to ensure the Spireites can act quickly if someone departs.

The Chesterfield boss, who unveiled Guy Branston as his new head of recruitment and development at the weekend, has already put on record his belief that Ched Evans won’t leave the club.

He believes the striker will honour his contract, which expires in 2018, and that the club are committed to keeping the player.

But player sales could ease the club’s well documented financial issues.

In last year’s accounts £2m worth of sales helped the club make a £40k profit.

Caldwell plans to be ready for any eventuality.

“I think when you’re planning for recruitment you always have to be ready to act,” he said.

“I’m not daft, I know what players are going to be targeted by other clubs so I have to be ready should that happen so I can act and replace.

“Any of the players, if another club comes in and it’s right for the club, then that’s why it’s important we have a recruitment department so we’re not twiddling our thumbs when he goes asking who can we bring in.

“We should have players in mind that as soon as they go somebody comes in to replace them.”