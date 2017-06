Chesterfield have announced an addition to their summer friendly schedule.

The Spireites will take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday 29th July at the Proact Stadium.

Rovers join Sheffield United and Rotherham United as the visitors to Chesterfield this summer.

Gary Caldwell’s men are also rumoured to be lining up a friendly against Middlesbrough, to be played during the pre-season training camp in Spain.